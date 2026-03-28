Michigan Wolverines face the Tennessee Volunteers in Elite 8

Tennessee Volunteers (25-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (34-3, 21-2 Big Ten) Chicago; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (25-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (34-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan and No. 23 Tennessee square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Wolverines have gone 21-2 against Big Ten teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan is fourth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game. Elliot Cadeau leads the Wolverines averaging 5.7.

The Volunteers are 12-8 against SEC teams. Tennessee averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Michigan averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 52.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Wolverines. Aday Mara is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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