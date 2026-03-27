Michigan Wolverines face the Louisville Cardinals in Sweet 16

Louisville Cardinals (29-7, 17-4 ACC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (27-6, 16-4 Big Ten) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Louisville Cardinals (29-7, 17-4 ACC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (27-6, 16-4 Big Ten)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan and No. 13 Louisville meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wolverines are 16-4 against Big Ten opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Michigan is ninth in college basketball averaging 83.9 points and is shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Cardinals are 17-4 in ACC play. Louisville is fourth in the ACC giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Michigan’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 16.9 more points per game (79.4) than Michigan gives up to opponents (62.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mila Holloway is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 20.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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