Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers play in Elite 8

Tennessee Volunteers (25-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (34-3, 21-2 Big Ten) Chicago; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (25-11, 12-8 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (34-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan takes on No. 23 Tennessee in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten games is 21-2, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference games. Michigan has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Volunteers are 12-8 against SEC teams. Tennessee averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Michigan scores 87.5 points, 18.6 more per game than the 68.9 Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey McKenney is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 9.7 points. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 assists and two steals. Nate Ament is shooting 32.1% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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