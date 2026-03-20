Michigan Wolverines and Saint Louis Billikens meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Saint Louis Billikens (29-5, 16-4 A-10) vs. Michigan Wolverines (32-3, 21-2 Big Ten) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT…

Saint Louis Billikens (29-5, 16-4 A-10) vs. Michigan Wolverines (32-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -12.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan and Saint Louis play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Wolverines have gone 21-2 against Big Ten opponents, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aday Mara averaging 5.0.

The Billikens’ record in A-10 action is 16-4. Saint Louis is 23-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Michigan scores 87.2 points, 17.5 more per game than the 69.7 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis has shot at a 51.2% clip from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wolverines. Mara is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Robbie Avila is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Billikens. Dion Brown is averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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