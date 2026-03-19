Michigan Wolverines and Howard Bison meet in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Howard Bison (24-10, 13-3 MEAC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (31-3, 21-2 Big Ten) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Howard Bison (24-10, 13-3 MEAC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (31-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -30.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Howard.

The Wolverines are 21-2 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Michigan is 24-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison are 13-3 in MEAC play. Howard scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Michigan scores 86.8 points, 18.6 more per game than the 68.2 Howard allows. Howard scores 8.5 more points per game (77.7) than Michigan allows (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Wolverines. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games.

Cam Gillus is averaging 10.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Cedric Taylor III is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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