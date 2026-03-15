Michigan takes on Purdue in Big Ten Championship game

Purdue Boilermakers (26-8, 16-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (31-2, 21-1 Big Ten) Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Purdue Boilermakers (26-8, 16-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (31-2, 21-1 Big Ten)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan and No. 18 Purdue meet in the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten games is 21-1, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. Michigan leads the Big Ten averaging 87.3 points and is shooting 50.6%.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten action is 16-7. Purdue scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Michigan scores 87.3 points, 17.2 more per game than the 70.1 Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Michigan gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Michigan won 91-80 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Elliot Cadeau led Michigan with 17 points, and Trey Kaufman-Renn led Purdue with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cadeau is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Wolverines. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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