Michigan State Spartans and Colorado State Rams square off in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Colorado State Rams (27-7, 18-5 MWC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (22-8, 11-8 Big Ten) Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Colorado State Rams (27-7, 18-5 MWC) vs. Michigan State Spartans (22-8, 11-8 Big Ten)

Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -18.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State squares off against Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in Big Ten games is 11-8, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference play. Michigan State ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Rams are 18-5 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Michigan State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Vanslooten is averaging 15 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Emma Shumate is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lexus Bargesser is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Brooke Carlson is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 65.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.