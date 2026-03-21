Michigan and Saint Louis play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (29-5, 16-4 A-10) vs. Michigan Wolverines (32-3, 21-2 Big Ten) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT…

Saint Louis Billikens (29-5, 16-4 A-10) vs. Michigan Wolverines (32-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -12.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan takes on Saint Louis in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines are 21-2 against Big Ten opponents and 11-1 in non-conference play. Michigan is fourth in college basketball with 18.7 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.7.

The Billikens are 16-4 against A-10 teams. Saint Louis ranks fifth in the A-10 allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Michigan scores 87.2 points, 17.5 more per game than the 69.7 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis scores 18.2 more points per game (87.7) than Michigan gives up (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wolverines. Aday Mara is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 74.0% over the last 10 games.

Robbie Avila is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Billikens. Dion Brown is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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