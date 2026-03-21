Michigan and NC State square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

NC State Lady Wolfpack (21-10, 13-6 ACC) at Michigan Wolverines (26-6, 16-4 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (21-10, 13-6 ACC) at Michigan Wolverines (26-6, 16-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan and NC State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Wolverines are 16-4 against Big Ten opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Michigan is 22-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Wolfpack are 13-6 in ACC play. NC State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoe Brooks is averaging 16 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lady Wolfpack. Khamil Pierre is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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