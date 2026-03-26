Michigan and Alabama square off in the Sweet 16

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-9, 13-6 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (33-3, 21-2 Big Ten) Chicago; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-9, 13-6 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (33-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Chicago; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -9.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan and No. 18 Alabama play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wolverines have gone 21-2 against Big Ten opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan has a 26-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crimson Tide are 13-6 in SEC play. Alabama ranks third in the SEC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Michigan averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Wolverines. Aday Mara is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Labaron Philon is averaging 21.6 points and five assists for the Crimson Tide. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 91.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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