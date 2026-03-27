Michigan and Alabama play in the Sweet 16

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-9, 13-6 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (33-3, 21-2 Big Ten) Chicago; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-9, 13-6 SEC) vs. Michigan Wolverines (33-3, 21-2 Big Ten)

Chicago; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -9.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan and No. 18 Alabama play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Wolverines have gone 21-2 against Big Ten opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan ranks fourth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game. Elliot Cadeau leads the Wolverines averaging 5.7.

The Crimson Tide are 13-6 against SEC teams. Alabama is fifth in the SEC with 16.4 assists per game led by Labaron Philon averaging 5.0.

Michigan averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama scores 22.0 more points per game (91.6) than Michigan allows to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Wolverines. Trey McKenney is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Philon is scoring 21.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Crimson Tide. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 91.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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