Miami (OH) plays in MAC Tournament against the UMass

UMass Minutemen (16-15, 7-11 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-0, 18-0 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (16-15, 7-11 MAC) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-0, 18-0 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -7.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Miami (OH) plays in the MAC Tournament against UMass.

The RedHawks’ record in MAC games is 18-0, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) is 22-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Minutemen are 7-11 against MAC teams. UMass is 5-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (OH) makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). UMass averages 5.6 more points per game (80.5) than Miami (OH) allows to opponents (74.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Miami (OH) won 86-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Peter Suder led Miami (OH) with 23 points, and Isaiah Placide led UMass with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suder is averaging 14.8 points and four assists for the RedHawks. Eian Elmer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 17.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 84.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.