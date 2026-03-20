Miami Hurricanes and Missouri Tigers play in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Missouri Tigers (20-12, 10-9 SEC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-8, 14-6 ACC) St. Louis; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (20-12, 10-9 SEC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-8, 14-6 ACC)

St. Louis; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Miami (FL) and Missouri play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) ranks fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Tigers are 10-9 against SEC teams. Missouri has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Miami (FL)’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 8.5 more points per game (79.7) than Miami (FL) allows (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Donaldson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 assists. Malik Reneau is averaging 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jayden Stone is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.2 points. Mark Mitchell is shooting 58.0% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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