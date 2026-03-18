Miami (FL) puts home win streak on the line against Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (23-7, 16-3 Sun Belt) at Miami Hurricanes (17-14, 9-11 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Georgia Southern Eagles (23-7, 16-3 Sun Belt) at Miami Hurricanes (17-14, 9-11 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Georgia Southern looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

Miami (FL) averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Georgia Southern scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 70.3 points, 6.1 more per game than the 64.2 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 6.7 more points per game (72.4) than Miami (FL) gives up (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vittoria Blasigh is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 6.9 points. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 18 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

McKenna Eddings is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.3 points. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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