Mercyhurst takes on Stonehill in NEC Tournament

Stonehill Skyhawks (12-20, 9-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (16-16, 11-8 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Stonehill in the NEC Tournament.

The Lakers are 11-8 against NEC opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Mercyhurst has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

The Skyhawks are 9-10 against NEC teams. Stonehill is the NEC leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ridvan Tutic averaging 5.7.

Mercyhurst’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Mercyhurst allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 75-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Bernie Blunt led the Lakers with 24 points, and Chas Stinson led the Skyhawks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blunt is averaging 17.5 points for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Davante Hackett is averaging 13.4 points for the Skyhawks. Hermann Koffi is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.