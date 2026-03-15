Men’s NCAA Automatic Bids

LIU, Northeast Tennessee St., Ohio Valley High Point, Big South N. Iowa, Missouri Valley Queens (NC), Atlantic Sun North Dakota…

LIU, Northeast

Tennessee St., Ohio Valley

High Point, Big South

N. Iowa, Missouri Valley

Queens (NC), Atlantic Sun

North Dakota St., Summit

Troy, Sun Belt

Furman, Southern

Wright St., Horizon League

Hofstra, Coastal Athletic

Siena, Metro Atlantic Athletic

Gonzaga, West Coast

McNeese, Southland

Lehigh, Patriot League

Idaho, Big Sky

UMBC, America East

Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic

Utah St., Mountain West

Arizona, Big 12

St. John’s, Big East

Prairie View, Southwestern Athletic

Akron, Mid-American

Kennesaw St., Conference USA

Duke, Atlantic Coast

Hawaii, Big West

Cal Baptist, Western Athletic

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.