Men’s NCAA Automatic Bids

LIU, Northeast
Tennessee St., Ohio Valley
High Point, Big South
N. Iowa, Missouri Valley
Queens (NC), Atlantic Sun
North Dakota St., Summit
Troy, Sun Belt
Furman, Southern
Wright St., Horizon League
Hofstra, Coastal Athletic
Siena, Metro Atlantic Athletic
Gonzaga, West Coast
McNeese, Southland
Lehigh, Patriot League
Idaho, Big Sky
UMBC, America East
Howard, Mid-Eastern Athletic
Utah St., Mountain West
Arizona, Big 12
St. John’s, Big East
Prairie View, Southwestern Athletic
Akron, Mid-American
Kennesaw St., Conference USA
Duke, Atlantic Coast
Hawaii, Big West
Cal Baptist, Western Athletic
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