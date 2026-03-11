Memphis meets Tulane in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (17-14, 8-10 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (13-18, 8-10 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tulane Green Wave (17-14, 8-10 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (13-18, 8-10 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Tulane in the AAC Tournament.

The Tigers are 8-10 against AAC opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Bradshaw averaging 2.4.

The Green Wave are 8-10 in AAC play. Tulane is sixth in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Rowan Brumbaugh averaging 3.6.

Memphis is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Memphis won the last matchup 96-95 on March 8. Quante Berry scored 22 to help lead Memphis to the victory, and Brumbaugh scored 31 points for Tulane.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Brumbaugh is averaging 18.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.