McNeese takes on SFA in Southland Championship game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (24-9, 18-6 Southland) vs. McNeese Cowgirls (28-4, 22-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese and SFA meet in the Southland Championship.

The Cowgirls are 22-1 against Southland opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play. McNeese averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Ladyjacks are 18-6 in Southland play. SFA has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

McNeese makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). SFA scores 23.1 more points per game (75.4) than McNeese gives up to opponents (52.3).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cowgirls won 87-60 in the last matchup on March 3. Arianna Patton led the Cowgirls with 30 points, and Kaylinn Kemp led the Ladyjacks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Howard is averaging 12.5 points, six rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Cowgirls. Patton is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Key Roseby is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Ashlyn Traylor is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 72.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 15.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

