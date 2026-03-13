Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks square off against the Norfolk State Spartans in MEAC Tournament

Norfolk State Spartans (17-13, 12-3 MEAC) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (19-13, 12-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Norfolk State Spartans (17-13, 12-3 MEAC) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (19-13, 12-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore and Norfolk State meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Hawks are 12-3 against MEAC opponents and 7-10 in non-conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC action is 12-3. Norfolk State averages 64.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 64.4 points per game, 1.7 more than the 62.7 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Norfolk State won the last matchup 57-51 on Feb. 12. Anjanae Richardson scored 19 to help lead Norfolk State to the victory, and Ashanti Lynch scored 13 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynch is averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Brianna Barnes is averaging 9.4 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Da’Brya Clark averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Richardson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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