Marquette wins 78-56 over Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Adrien Stevens’ 21 points helped Marquette defeat Providence 78-56 on Wednesday. Stevens also contributed four steals…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Adrien Stevens’ 21 points helped Marquette defeat Providence 78-56 on Wednesday.

Stevens also contributed four steals for the Golden Eagles (11-19, 6-13 Big East Conference). Nigel James Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Royce Parham shot 3 of 5 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Jaylin Sellers finished with 18 points for the Friars (14-16, 7-12). Ryan Mela added 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Providence. Jason Edwards finished with four points.

Marquette took the lead with 18:21 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Stevens led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 37-23 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.