Marian (Ind.) women win 1st NAIA title since 2017 by topping 2-time defending champion Dordt (Iowa)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Madisyn Bailey scored a career-high 23 points, Abbey McNally had 17 points and 15 rebounds…

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Madisyn Bailey scored a career-high 23 points, Abbey McNally had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Marian (Ind.) used a big run in the third quarter to help beat two-time defending champion Dordt (Iowa) 73-61 on Tuesday night for its first NAIA championship since 2017.

Marian (35-2) claimed the third NAIA title in program history and denied Dordt (34-3) a three-peat. The Defenders were in the championship game for the fourth time in the last five years.

After scoring just nine points in the second quarter, Marian took the lead for good during a 20-6 run in the third. Dordt was just 5 of 15 from the field in the frame.

Senior Kenna Kirby added 14 points and Kiley McNally, twin sister of Abbey, had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Knights, who dominated the glass 49-35. Abbey McNally was named the tournament MVP.

Macy Sievers and Gracie Schoonhoven each scored 15 points for the Defenders. Aubrey Burkhart added 14 points.

Dordt led 32-28 after Olivia Harazin beat the halftime buzzer with their fourth 3-pointer of the game. The Defenders finished 6 of 15 from behind the arc.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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