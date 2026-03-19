LSU plays Jacksonville in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Jacksonville Dolphins (24-8, 16-5 ASUN) at LSU Tigers (27-5, 13-5 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (24-8, 16-5 ASUN) at LSU Tigers (27-5, 13-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -51.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU and Jacksonville play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers have gone 13-5 against SEC teams, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. LSU is third in the SEC with 18.3 assists per game led by MiLaysia Fulwiley averaging 3.7.

The Dolphins are 16-5 in ASUN play. Jacksonville has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

LSU’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 12.1 more points per game (72.9) than LSU allows (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulwiley is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Makiya Miller is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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