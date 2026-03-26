LSU meets Duke for Sweet 16 matchup

Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 19-2 ACC) vs. LSU Tigers (29-5, 13-5 SEC) Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 19-2 ACC) vs. LSU Tigers (29-5, 13-5 SEC)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Duke square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Tigers are 13-5 against SEC opponents and 16-0 in non-conference play. LSU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 19-2. Duke is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

LSU makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Duke has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 34.2% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. LSU won the last meeting 93-77 on Dec. 5. Flau’jae Johnson scored 18 to help lead LSU to the win, and Ashlon Jackson scored 16 points for Duke.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tigers. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Toby Fournier is scoring 17.4 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Delaney Thomas is averaging 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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