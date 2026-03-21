LSU and Texas Tech square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (26-7, 12-7 Big 12) at LSU Tigers (28-5, 13-5 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (26-7, 12-7 Big 12) at LSU Tigers (28-5, 13-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU takes on No. 25 Texas Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 13-5, and their record is 15-0 in non-conference play. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 34.4% shooting.

The Lady Raiders are 12-7 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

LSU averages 95.1 points, 37.2 more per game than the 57.9 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points above the 34.4% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: MiLaysia Fulwiley is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Bailey Maupin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Raiders, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Snudda Collins is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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