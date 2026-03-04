Loyola Marymount Lions and San Diego Toreros meet in WCC Tournament

San Diego Toreros (11-20, 5-13 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (15-16, 6-12 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (11-20, 5-13 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (15-16, 6-12 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and San Diego meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Lions have gone 6-12 against WCC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount ranks seventh in the WCC in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Jalen Shelley paces the Lions with 6.6 boards.

The Toreros are 5-13 in WCC play. San Diego is 6-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 75.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 72.3 Loyola Marymount allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Loyola Marymount won 77-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Jan Vide led Loyola Marymount with 23 points, and Toneari Lane led San Diego with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Rodney Brown Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ty-Laur Johnson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Toreros. Lane is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

