Louisville Cardinals square off against Vermont Catamounts in first round of NCAA Tournament

Vermont Catamounts (27-7, 16-3 America East) at Louisville Cardinals (27-7, 17-4 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Vermont Catamounts (27-7, 16-3 America East) at Louisville Cardinals (27-7, 17-4 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -26.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Louisville plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Vermont.

The Cardinals have gone 17-4 against ACC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Louisville is second in the ACC with 17.0 assists per game led by Tajianna Roberts averaging 3.1.

The Catamounts are 16-3 in America East play. Vermont is fourth in the America East with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Priede averaging 5.6.

Louisville averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont scores 5.0 more points per game (65.8) than Louisville gives up to opponents (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keira Hanson is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.1 points. Priede is averaging 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 58.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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