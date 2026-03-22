Louisville and Alabama play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Alabama Crimson Tide (24-10, 9-10 SEC) at Louisville Cardinals (28-7, 17-4 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (24-10, 9-10 SEC) at Louisville Cardinals (28-7, 17-4 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Louisville takes on Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals are 17-4 against ACC opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Louisville has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson Tide are 9-10 against SEC opponents. Alabama has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Louisville makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Alabama averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Karly Weathers is averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Crimson Tide. Jessica Timmons is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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