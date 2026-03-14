Louisiana Tech plays Kennesaw State in CUSA Championship game

Kennesaw State Owls (20-13, 12-10 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-13, 13-9 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Kennesaw State Owls (20-13, 12-10 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-13, 13-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Kennesaw State meet in the CUSA Championship.

The Bulldogs are 13-9 against CUSA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Owls’ record in CUSA games is 12-10. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA scoring 83.7 points per game while shooting 45.0%.

Louisiana Tech makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Kennesaw State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.5 per game Louisiana Tech allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Kennesaw State won 58-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. RJ Johnson led Kennesaw State with 15 points, and Kaden Cooper led Louisiana Tech with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Dudley is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Avery Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Owls. Frankquon Sherman is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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