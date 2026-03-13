Louisiana Tech plays in CUSA Tournament against the Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (18-12, 12-7 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (25-5, 18-1 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Liberty Lady Flames (18-12, 12-7 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (25-5, 18-1 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and Liberty play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Lady Techsters’ record in CUSA games is 18-1, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Louisiana Tech averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Joy Madison-Key with 3.7.

The Flames’ record in CUSA action is 12-7. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ify Nwaobi averaging 6.9.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 5.3 more points per game (64.5) than Louisiana Tech allows (59.2).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lady Techsters won 86-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Paris Bradley led the Lady Techsters with 31 points, and Emmy Stout led the Flames with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lady Techsters. Alexia Weaver is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nwaobi is averaging 9.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Flames. Avery Mills is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 62.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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