Louisiana Tech and Missouri State play for CUSA Championship

Missouri State Bears (21-12, 13-7 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (26-5, 19-1 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT…

Missouri State Bears (21-12, 13-7 CUSA) vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (26-5, 19-1 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on Missouri State in the CUSA Championship.

The Lady Techsters’ record in CUSA games is 19-1, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in the CUSA in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Jordan Marshall paces the Lady Techsters with 6.6 boards.

The Bears’ record in CUSA games is 13-7. Missouri State is third in the CUSA scoring 66.4 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Louisiana Tech scores 74.3 points, 12.6 more per game than the 61.7 Missouri State allows. Missouri State scores 7.6 more points per game (66.4) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (58.8).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Louisiana Tech won the last matchup 68-67 on Feb. 14. Alexia Weaver scored 14 to help lead Louisiana Tech to the win, and Lainie Douglas scored 18 points for Missouri State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joy Madison-Key is averaging 5.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Lady Techsters. Paris Bradley is averaging 14.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bears. JaNyla Bush is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 72.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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