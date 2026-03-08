LIU plays in NEC Tournament against the Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (9-22, 8-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (18-10, 14-4 NEC) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (9-22, 8-10 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (18-10, 14-4 NEC)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays Chicago State in the NEC Tournament.

The Sharks are 14-4 against NEC opponents and 4-6 in non-conference play. LIU scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Cougars’ record in NEC play is 8-10. Chicago State is 0-14 against opponents over .500.

LIU is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 61.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 62.5 LIU allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. LIU won 83-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Kadidia Toure led LIU with 22 points, and Keona McGee led Chicago State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solangelei Akridge averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Toure is averaging 18.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

McGee is averaging 12.1 points for the Cougars. Marisa Gant is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

