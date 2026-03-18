Lehigh plays Prairie View A&M in First 4 matchup

Prairie View A&M Panthers (18-17, 13-9 SWAC) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-16, 14-7 Patriot League) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (18-17, 13-9 SWAC) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-16, 14-7 Patriot League)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Prairie View A&M play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Mountain Hawks are 14-7 against Patriot League opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Lehigh is fourth in the Patriot League with 14.3 assists per game led by Nasir Whitlock averaging 3.3.

The Panthers are 13-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 78.9 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Lehigh averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitlock is averaging 21 points and 3.3 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.2 points. Dontae Horne is averaging 25.2 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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