Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Prairie View A&M Panthers meet in the First 4

Prairie View A&M Panthers (18-17, 13-9 SWAC) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-16, 14-7 Patriot League) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (18-17, 13-9 SWAC) vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks (18-16, 14-7 Patriot League)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh squares off against Prairie View A&M in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks are 14-7 against Patriot League opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Lehigh has a 5-3 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 13-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Lance Williams averaging 3.3.

Lehigh makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Prairie View A&M averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Dontae Horne is averaging 25.2 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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