La Salle visits Glover and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

La Salle Explorers (9-21, 5-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 12-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

La Salle Explorers (9-21, 5-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 12-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts La Salle after Jaiden Glover scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 70-67 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Hawks are 12-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Explorers have gone 5-12 against A-10 opponents. La Salle allows 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 73.2 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 72.8 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Joseph’s (PA) won 67-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Dasear Haskins led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 20 points, and Rob Dockery led La Salle with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glover is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 14.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

Dockery is averaging 11.4 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Truth Harris is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.