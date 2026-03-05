La Salle plays Saint Louis in A-10 Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (12-20, 6-13 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (17-12, 10-8 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (12-20, 6-13 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (17-12, 10-8 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Louis.

The Explorers’ record in A-10 games is 10-8, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aryss Macktoon averaging 4.8.

The Billikens are 6-13 against A-10 teams. Saint Louis is eighth in the A-10 scoring 64.7 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.

La Salle is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 39.1% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game La Salle allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Saint Louis won 66-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Alyssa Koerkenmeier led Saint Louis with 20 points, and Ashleigh Connor led La Salle with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Explorers. Macktoon is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Zya Nugent is averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Billikens. Koerkenmeier is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Billikens: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

