La Salle plays in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-16, 4-14 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (9-22, 5-13 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-16, 4-14 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (9-22, 5-13 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Saint Bonaventure square off in the A-10 Tournament.

The Explorers’ record in A-10 games is 5-13, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference play. La Salle has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 play is 4-14. Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

La Salle’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. La Salle won 78-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Jerome Brewer Jr. led La Salle with 27 points, and Frank Mitchell led Saint Bonaventure with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Rob Dockery is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 16.4 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.