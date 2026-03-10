La Salle Explorers take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 Tournament

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-16, 4-14 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (9-22, 5-13 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-16, 4-14 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (9-22, 5-13 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Bonaventure.

The Explorers’ record in A-10 play is 5-13, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference play. La Salle averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 play is 4-14. Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

La Salle averages 66.7 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 75.1 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 76.5 points per game, 3.2 more than the 73.3 La Salle allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. La Salle won the last meeting 78-74 on Jan. 17. Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 27 to help lead La Salle to the win, and Frank Mitchell scored 26 points for Saint Bonaventure.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Explorers. Rob Dockery is averaging 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 16.4 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.