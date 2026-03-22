La Salle and Binghamton play in NIT

Binghamton Bearcats (20-12, 11-7 America East) at La Salle Explorers (18-13, 11-9 A-10) Philadelphia; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Binghamton Bearcats (20-12, 11-7 America East) at La Salle Explorers (18-13, 11-9 A-10)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Binghamton meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Explorers are 11-9 against A-10 opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Bearcats are 11-7 against America East teams. Binghamton is sixth in the America East with 11.0 assists per game led by Meghan Casey averaging 2.5.

La Salle’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 15 points, 9.3 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Kendall Bennett is averaging 14.1 points and 10 rebounds for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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