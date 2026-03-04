Konieczny scores 29, FGCU takes down North Alabama in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament 69-58

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — J.R. Konieczny had 29 points and 15 rebounds in FGCU’s 69-58 win against North Alabama on…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — J.R. Konieczny had 29 points and 15 rebounds in FGCU’s 69-58 win against North Alabama on Wednesday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Isaiah Malone scored 10 points and added six rebounds for the Eagles (15-17). Jordan Ellerbee went 4 of 13 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Corneilous Williams and Kevin de Kovachich each finished with 11 points for the Lions (9-21).

FGCU entered halftime up 29-27. Konieczny paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Konieczny scored 22 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

