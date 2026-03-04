Live Radio
Konieczny scores 29, FGCU takes down North Alabama in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament 69-58

The Associated Press

March 4, 2026, 5:00 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — J.R. Konieczny had 29 points and 15 rebounds in FGCU’s 69-58 win against North Alabama on Wednesday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Isaiah Malone scored 10 points and added six rebounds for the Eagles (15-17). Jordan Ellerbee went 4 of 13 from the field (0 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Corneilous Williams and Kevin de Kovachich each finished with 11 points for the Lions (9-21).

FGCU entered halftime up 29-27. Konieczny paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Konieczny scored 22 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

