Kentucky Wildcats play James Madison Dukes in first round of NCAA Tournament

James Madison Dukes (26-8, 17-4 Sun Belt) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (23-10, 10-9 SEC) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT…

James Madison Dukes (26-8, 17-4 Sun Belt) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (23-10, 10-9 SEC)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky plays JMU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 10-9 against SEC opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Kentucky averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Dukes are 17-4 in Sun Belt play. JMU has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kentucky averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game JMU allows. JMU averages 14.6 more points per game (74.8) than Kentucky allows (60.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Amelia Hassett is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peyton McDaniel is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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