Kent State takes on Ohio in MAC Tournament

Ohio Bobcats (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (23-8, 14-4 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (23-8, 14-4 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays in the MAC Tournament against Ohio.

The Golden Flashes have gone 14-4 against MAC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Kent State is third in the MAC scoring 85.6 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Bobcats are 9-9 in MAC play. Ohio is ninth in the MAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jackson Paveletzke averaging 5.2.

Kent State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 78.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 79.9 Kent State allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Golden Flashes won 72-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Morgan Safford led the Golden Flashes with 18 points, and Aidan Hadaway led the Bobcats with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahari Williamson is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 10.5 points. Delrecco Gillespie is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Paveletzke is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bobcats. Javan Simmons is averaging 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.