Kennesaw State earns 79-73 win in Conference USA Tournament over Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Amir Taylor had 23 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-73 win against Sam Houston on Friday in…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Amir Taylor had 23 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-73 win against Sam Houston on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament semifinals.

Taylor had six rebounds for the Owls (20-13). RJ Johnson added 20 points while shooting 7 for 16 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Frankquon Sherman shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Jacobe Coleman finished with 18 points for the Bearkats (22-11). Sam Houston also got 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Veljko Ilic. Jacob Walker also had 17 points and six assists.

Johnson scored 13 points in the first half and Kennesaw State went into the break trailing 37-31. Taylor scored 17 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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