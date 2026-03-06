Kansas State visits No. 14 Kansas on 8-game road slide

Kansas State Wildcats (12-18, 3-14 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (12-18, 3-14 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hits the road against No. 14 Kansas looking to end its eight-game road losing streak.

The Jayhawks have gone 12-2 at home. Kansas scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-14 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is third in the Big 12 with 17.1 assists per game led by Nate Johnson averaging 4.7.

Kansas’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Kansas won the last matchup 86-62 on Jan. 25. Flory Bidunga scored 21 points points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is averaging 14 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 23.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Wildcats. Johnson is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

