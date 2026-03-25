Kansas faces San Diego State, aims for 8th straight home win

San Diego State Aztecs (27-5, 19-2 MWC) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-13, 9-11 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

San Diego State Aztecs (27-5, 19-2 MWC) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-13, 9-11 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts San Diego State trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

Kansas ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Lilly Meister averaging 5.0.

San Diego State is third in the MWC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy Lee averaging 4.3.

Kansas’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is averaging 17.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Jaliya Davis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban is averaging 14.5 points for the Aztecs. Nala Williams is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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