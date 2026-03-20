Kansas and Cal Baptist play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Cal Baptist Lancers (25-8, 15-5 WAC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (23-10, 13-7 Big 12) San Diego; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (25-8, 15-5 WAC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (23-10, 13-7 Big 12)

San Diego; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kansas plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Cal Baptist.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 13-7, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Kansas is second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Flory Bidunga leads the Jayhawks with 9.2 boards.

The Lancers’ record in WAC games is 15-5. Cal Baptist leads the WAC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Bradey Henige averaging 2.5.

Kansas scores 75.6 points, 8.0 more per game than the 67.6 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 23.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Jayden Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 32.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.