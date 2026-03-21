Kahil Fennell of Texas-Rio Grande Valley takes over struggling Western Michigan program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired Kahil Fennell away from Texas-Rio Grande Valley to take over its struggling…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired Kahil Fennell away from Texas-Rio Grande Valley to take over its struggling men’s basketball program, athletic director Dan Bartholomae announced Saturday.

Fennell was 35-29 in two seasons with the Vaqueros and will take over a WMU team coming off its eighth straight losing season and fourth under Dwayne Stephens, who was fired two weeks ago. The Broncos were 10-21 this season and tied for last in the Mid-American Conference.

“As we set out to find our next head coach, we sought a leader who not only had experience working with some of basketball’s finest programs and coaches, but one who had also led his own program to new heights at the Division I level,” Bartholomae said.

“We also sought someone who would be a great community partner as we prepare for the most transformative event in the history of our athletics program,” he added. “There is no question that Western Michigan University and the entire Southwest Michigan community has found that leader in Kahil. His track record of recruiting, developing and connecting with student-athletes stood out, and his vision and leadership acumen was unmatched.”

Fennell was an assistant at Louisville and BYU before he was hired to lead a UTRGV program that had won six games in 2023-24. His first Vaqueros team went 16-14. This season, UTRGV finished 19-14 and third in the Southland Conference.

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