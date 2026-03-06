Jones-Brown and Long Beach State host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (19-10, 13-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (5-24, 4-15 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (19-10, 13-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (5-24, 4-15 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Hawaii after JaQuoia Jones-Brown scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 59-56 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Beach are 5-10 on their home court. Long Beach State ranks eighth in the Big West with 12.0 assists per game led by Kennan Ka averaging 2.6.

The Rainbow Wahine are 13-6 in conference games. Hawaii is 8-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Long Beach State is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 35.2% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Long Beach State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. Hawaii won the last matchup 67-44 on Feb. 1. Imani Perez scored 15 points to help lead the Rainbow Wahine to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones-Brown is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds for the Beach. Khylee-Jade Pepe is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Flavell is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging 12.9 points. Saniyah Neverson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 64.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points.

