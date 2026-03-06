Jones and New Mexico State host Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (18-12, 10-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (14-15, 7-12 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Kennesaw State Owls (18-12, 10-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (14-15, 7-12 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Kennesaw State after Jemel Jones scored 29 points in New Mexico State’s 77-75 overtime win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Aggies are 9-5 in home games. New Mexico State ranks fifth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Julius Mims leads the Aggies with 8.8 boards.

The Owls have gone 10-9 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA with 14.4 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 3.6.

New Mexico State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State scores 11.5 more points per game (83.7) than New Mexico State gives up to opponents (72.2).

The teams square off for the second time this season in CUSA play. Kennesaw State won the last meeting 76-53 on Jan. 31. Johnson scored 20 points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Pickens is averaging 3.8 points for the Aggies. Jones is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

