Johnson leads Colorado against No. 2 Arizona after 22-point game

Arizona Wildcats (28-2, 15-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (28-2, 15-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-13, 7-10 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces No. 2 Arizona after Isaiah Johnson scored 22 points in Colorado’s 92-78 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 13-4 in home games. Colorado ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 15.7 assists per game led by Barrington Hargress averaging 4.4.

The Wildcats are 15-2 against conference opponents. Arizona has a 26-2 record against opponents over .500.

Colorado’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 7.9 more points per game (86.6) than Colorado allows to opponents (78.7).

The Buffaloes and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Hargress is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Brayden Burries is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 14.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

