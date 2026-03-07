Jacksonville State visits UTEP after West’s 28-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-16, 9-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-19, 7-12 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-16, 9-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (11-19, 7-12 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Jacksonville State after Jamal West scored 28 points in UTEP’s 78-71 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Miners have gone 9-6 in home games. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 9-10 in conference play. Jacksonville State is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

UTEP averages 69.6 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 68.6 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UTEP allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UTEP won the last matchup 69-64 on Feb. 12. Elijah Jones scored 16 points points to help lead the Miners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Miners. Kaseem Watson is averaging 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Jacoby Hill is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

